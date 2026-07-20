Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.20.

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A number of research firms have weighed in on TCOM. Nomura dropped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $71.00 to $51.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $79.00 to $65.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Trip.com Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $64.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Trip.com Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 5,053,389 shares of the company's stock worth $363,389,000 after acquiring an additional 111,944 shares during the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,669,778 shares of the company's stock valued at $335,804,000 after purchasing an additional 63,637 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,239,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $161,055,000 after purchasing an additional 899,469 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,621,454 shares of the company's stock worth $116,599,000 after purchasing an additional 98,386 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Trip.com Group by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,022,009 shares of the company's stock worth $73,493,000 after purchasing an additional 97,866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company's stock.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $42.45 on Monday. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $38.04 and a 1 year high of $78.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 48.26%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group NASDAQ: TCOM is a China-based online travel services company that provides a broad range of consumer and business travel products. The company operates consumer-facing travel platforms and mobile apps that enable users to search, book and manage hotel reservations, airline tickets, packaged tours, rail travel, car rentals, airport transfers and local activities. It also offers corporate travel management and B2B solutions that support travel suppliers and downstream distribution partners.

Headquartered in Shanghai, Trip.com Group serves customers across China and increasingly in international markets through a portfolio of brands and global distribution channels.

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