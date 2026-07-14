Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Stock Price Up 0.3% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO - Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.90 and last traded at GBX 75.20. Approximately 963,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,423,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 82 target price on shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 795.98, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.98. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triple Point Social Housing REIT

In other Triple Point Social Housing REIT news, insider Jos Short acquired 310,345 shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 per share, with a total value of £226,551.85. Also, insider Fionnuala Hogan acquired 65,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £650.60. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Social Housing REIT seeks to address the ongoing housing crisis by investing in the UK social housing sector, providing sustainable high-quality homes which have been adapted for vulnerable adults with long-term care and support needs including mental health issues, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment. We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs. Our ambition is to be the leading UK Supported Housing investor, helping guarantee secure futures for people in need across the country, while ensuring that our shareholders have an ethical, solid, long-term income source.

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