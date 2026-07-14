Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Triple Point Social Housing REIT (LON:SOHO) Stock Price Up 0.3% - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Triple Point Social Housing REIT logo with Real Estate background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Triple Point Social Housing REIT shares rose 0.3% on Tuesday, trading between GBX 75.20 and GBX 75.90 on volume below average.
  • Jefferies reaffirmed a buy rating and kept its GBX 82 price target, in line with the stock’s consensus analyst view.
  • Recent insider activity included purchases by Jos Short and Fionnuala Hogan, while the company’s reported financial metrics show a very high current ratio and significant debt-to-equity leverage.
  • Interested in Triple Point Social Housing REIT? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT plc (LON:SOHO - Get Free Report) traded up 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 75.90 and last traded at GBX 75.20. Approximately 963,981 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 1,423,819 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 82 target price on shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of GBX 82.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Triple Point Social Housing REIT

Triple Point Social Housing REIT Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 795.98, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.98. The company's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £295.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.95 and a beta of 0.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triple Point Social Housing REIT

In other Triple Point Social Housing REIT news, insider Jos Short acquired 310,345 shares of Triple Point Social Housing REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 73 per share, with a total value of £226,551.85. Also, insider Fionnuala Hogan acquired 65,060 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 per share, with a total value of £650.60. Insiders own 0.14% of the company's stock.

About Triple Point Social Housing REIT

(Get Free Report)

Social Housing REIT seeks to address the ongoing housing crisis by investing in the UK social housing sector, providing sustainable high-quality homes which have been adapted for vulnerable adults with long-term care and support needs including mental health issues, learning disabilities, or physical and sensory impairment. We believe our residents deserve a home that offers greater independence than institutional accommodation, at the same time as meeting their specialist care needs. Our ambition is to be the leading UK Supported Housing investor, helping guarantee secure futures for people in need across the country, while ensuring that our shareholders have an ethical, solid, long-term income source.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Triple Point Social Housing REIT Right Now?

Before you consider Triple Point Social Housing REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Triple Point Social Housing REIT wasn't on the list.

While Triple Point Social Housing REIT currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026 Cover
10 Best Stocks to Own - Summer 2026

Enter your email address and we’ll send you MarketBeat’s list of ten stocks set to soar in Summer 2026, despite the threat of tariffs and what's happening in Iran. These ten stocks are incredibly resilient and are likely to thrive in any economic environment.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
Trump's gold order: the announcement they won't put on the front page
From Reagan Gold Group (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines