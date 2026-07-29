TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to announce earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $22.9520 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 46.77% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $19.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.14 million. On average, analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:TPVG opened at $4.56 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.28. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $7.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,693 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 14,865 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,201 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 163,916 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 35,945 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 612,727 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPVG. Zacks Research raised TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $5.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPVG

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Inc is a closed-end management investment company externally managed by TriplePoint Capital LLC. The firm specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing to growth-stage, venture capital– and private equity–backed companies. Its financing solutions include senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, subordinated debt and selective equity co-investments tailored to support expansion, working capital needs and strategic initiatives.

Launched in September 2018 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPVG, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC leverages the deep industry expertise and established underwriting capabilities of TriplePoint Capital, a venture lender since 2003.

Further Reading

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