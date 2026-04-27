Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Set at C$60.00 by Desjardins

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) has been given a C$60.00 price target by research analysts at Desjardins in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Desjardins' target price points to a potential upside of 35.56% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$46.75 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a C$59.00 target price on Trisura Group and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of C$55.63.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSU

Trisura Group Price Performance

Shares of TSU stock traded down C$1.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$44.26. 13,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,097. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$35.98 and a twelve month high of C$51.00. The firm has a market cap of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company's 50-day simple moving average is C$45.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.98, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 16.58.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trisura Group had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 5.51%.The company had revenue of C$200.31 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trisura Group will post 3.1349036 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company's operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International. The Trisura Guarantee segment generates maximum revenue, which offers Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

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