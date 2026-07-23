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Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Trading Down 2% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Trisura Group logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Trisura Group shares fell 2% in mid-day trading, hitting a low of C$41.59 before last trading at C$42.14, with volume running below average.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mostly positive despite a Scotiabank downgrade to “sector perform”; the stock still has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of C$56.66.
  • Recent earnings and insider activity were notable: Trisura reported C$0.78 EPS on C$804.85 million in revenue for the quarter, while a director sold 34,800 shares in early June.
  • Five stocks we like better than Trisura Group.

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$41.59 and last traded at C$42.14. Approximately 75,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 102,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Trisura Group from a "sector outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$57.00 to C$57.25 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trisura Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$56.66.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Trisura Group

Trisura Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$42.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$43.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 23.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.38.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$804.85 million for the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 16.65%. Equities analysts expect that Trisura Group Ltd. will post 3.1349036 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Trisura Group news, Director Eileen Marie Sweeney sold 34,800 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.84, for a total value of C$1,421,232.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 139,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,705,756.40. The trade was a 19.94% decrease in their position. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trisura Group

(Get Free Report)

Trisura Group Ltd is a Canadian based company engages in the provision of specialty insurance. The company's operations currently include specialty property and casualty insurance (Surety, Risk Solutions, and Corporate Insurance business lines), underwritten predominantly in Canada. The operating business segments are Trisura Guarantee, Trisura Specialty, and Trisura International. The Trisura Guarantee segment generates maximum revenue, which offers Surety, Risk Solutions and Corporate Insurance products underwritten in Canada as well as the operations of Trisura Warranty.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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