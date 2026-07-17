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Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
Tritax Big Box REIT logo with Real Estate background
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Tritax Big Box REIT plc (LON:BBOX - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 153.91 and traded as high as GBX 163.90. Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at GBX 163.90, with a volume of 6,523,089 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBOX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Shore Capital Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 200 target price on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 180 to GBX 190 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 150 price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 201.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBOX

Tritax Big Box REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of £4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 153.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.35.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc ticker: BBOX is the largest listed investor in high-quality logistics warehouse assets and controls the largest logistics-focused land platform in the UK. Tritax Big Box targets attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders by investing in and actively managing existing built investments and land suitable for logistics development. The Company focuses on well-located, modern logistics assets, typically let to institutional-grade clients on long-term leases with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and client diversification throughout the UK.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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