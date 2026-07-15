Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.75.

TFIN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded Triumph Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on TFIN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Triumph Financial news, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $193,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,229,547.80. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch acquired 7,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.01 per share, for a total transaction of $469,070.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 22,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,528,096.04. This trade represents a 44.29% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFIN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company's stock.

Triumph Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE TFIN opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. Triumph Financial has a 12-month low of $46.43 and a 12-month high of $80.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 65.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Triumph Financial will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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