Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) EVP Adam Nelson Sells 3,750 Shares

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) EVP Adam Nelson sold 3,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $296,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,832.75. The trade was a 13.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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Triumph Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TFIN traded down $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.32. 169,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,186. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.39. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $83.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day moving average of $67.39.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Triumph Financial had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 7.17%.The company had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.67 million. Analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on TFIN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Triumph Financial from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Triumph Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Triumph Financial from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. B. Riley Financial raised their price target on Triumph Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TFIN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFIN. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 460,088 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 53,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Triumph Financial by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,529 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 523,251 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,217,000 after purchasing an additional 170,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 111.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,181 shares of the company's stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 8,519 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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