Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) Sees Large Volume Increase - What's Next?

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 212,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 17% from the previous session's volume of 254,675 shares.The stock last traded at $79.7570 and had previously closed at $78.39.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TFIN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Triumph Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Triumph Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFIN

Triumph Financial Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.94 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company's 50-day moving average price is $71.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.19.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.88 million. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 3.97%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other news, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $193,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,229,547.80. This represents a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd Ritterbusch acquired 7,000 shares of Triumph Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.01 per share, for a total transaction of $469,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 22,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,528,096.04. This represents a 44.29% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 5.51% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFIN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triumph Financial by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 9.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Amundi raised its stake in Triumph Financial by 15.3% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 4,156 shares of the company's stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

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