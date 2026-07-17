Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN) Sets New 12-Month High - What's Next?

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.57 and last traded at $79.52, with a volume of 770758 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.39.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TFIN shares. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Triumph Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $64.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial Stock Up 1.4%

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.82 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.30.

Triumph Financial (NYSE:TFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Triumph Financial had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.88 million. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Todd Ritterbusch acquired 7,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.01 per share, with a total value of $469,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 22,804 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,528,096.04. The trade was a 44.29% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edward Joseph Schreyer sold 2,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $193,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,229,547.80. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFIN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Triumph Financial by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,494 shares of the company's stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 491 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP increased its holdings in Triumph Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Triumph Financial by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,319 shares of the company's stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company's stock.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial, Inc NYSE: TFIN is a financial holding company that operates through its banking subsidiary to provide commercial banking and related financial services. The company focuses on delivering deposit, lending and payment solutions customary to community-oriented banks and regional financial institutions.

Products and services typically offered include commercial and consumer lending, residential mortgage origination and servicing, deposit accounts, cash management and treasury services, and other fee-based banking products.

Further Reading

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