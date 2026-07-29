Tronox (TROX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tronox (NYSE:TROX - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Tronox to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share and revenue of $832.5930 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.38 million. Tronox had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 19.93%. The company's revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Tronox to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tronox Trading Up 1.6%

Tronox stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $988.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.80. Tronox has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $10.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tronox from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Tronox from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Tronox from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $10.00 price target on shares of Tronox in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Tronox from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tronox presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $6.79.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Sig Brokerage LP bought a new position in Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated global producer of titanium dioxide (TiO₂) pigment and specialty materials. The company's operations encompass the full supply chain for TiO₂, from mining and processing titanium-bearing ores—such as ilmenite and rutile—to the production of high-purity pigment for use in paints, coatings, plastics, paper and other industrial applications. In addition to TiO₂, Tronox's product portfolio includes zircon, rare earth byproducts and other specialty minerals that serve a range of industrial markets.

Tronox operates a network of mines, processing facilities and pigment plants located across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia and South Africa.

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