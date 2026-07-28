TrueBlue (TBI) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect TrueBlue to post earnings of ($0.10) per share and revenue of $417.8410 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.04. TrueBlue had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $398.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.51 million. On average, analysts expect TrueBlue to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TrueBlue alerts: Sign Up

TrueBlue Stock Performance

TrueBlue stock opened at $7.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. TrueBlue has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a market capitalization of $237.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TrueBlue by 14.1% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 97,100 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in TrueBlue in the second quarter valued at about $808,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 154.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 135,663 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 82,389 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in TrueBlue by 107.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,614,404 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 837,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of TrueBlue by 80.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,233 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 293,363 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TBI. Weiss Ratings upgraded TrueBlue from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded TrueBlue from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TrueBlue from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TrueBlue

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc is a Tacoma, Washington–based workforce solutions provider specializing in temporary staffing, permanent placement and managed service solutions. Operating through its subsidiaries and brands, TrueBlue connects clients across manufacturing, logistics, retail, construction and public sector markets with skilled professionals for both short-term and long-term engagements. The company's offerings encompass on-demand blue-collar labor, specialized industrial staffing, recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and contingent workforce management.

TrueBlue's primary service lines include PeopleReady, which supplies general labor for construction, hospitality and event services; PeopleManagement, which focuses on technical and industrial professionals; PeopleScout, a global RPO business offering end-to-end talent acquisition and consulting; and Staff Management | SMX, which delivers seasonal staffing for large-scale events, amusement parks and federal workforce contracts.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider TrueBlue, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TrueBlue wasn't on the list.

While TrueBlue currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here