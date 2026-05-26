Truist Financial Boosts Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target to $356.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $350.00 to $356.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target would indicate a potential downside of 4.56% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAR. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Marriott International from $388.00 to $386.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $355.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.07.

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Marriott International Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of MAR stock traded up $3.86 on Tuesday, reaching $373.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 341,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,513. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $253.55 and a 12-month high of $380.00. The company has a market capitalization of $98.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $348.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.66.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total transaction of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Haven Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company's stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,472 shares of the company's stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company's stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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