Truist Financial Cuts LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Price Target to $70.00

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective suggests a potential upside of 129.10% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TREE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research lowered LendingTree from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on LendingTree from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $64.60.

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LendingTree Stock Performance

Shares of TREE traded down $8.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.55. 611,053 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business's 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $426.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.00. LendingTree has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.11). LendingTree had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $319.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that LendingTree will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LendingTree

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 1.3% in the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,899 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in LendingTree during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LendingTree by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,398 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting LendingTree

Here are the key news stories impacting LendingTree this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 25% year over year to $313.4 million, driven primarily by strong performance in LendingTree’s insurance segment. The company also generated $35.2 million in adjusted EBITDA and $87.3 million in variable marketing margin. LendingTree Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter revenue increased 25% year over year to $313.4 million, driven primarily by strong performance in LendingTree’s insurance segment. The company also generated $35.2 million in adjusted EBITDA and $87.3 million in variable marketing margin. Positive Sentiment: Management’s earnings call highlighted the insurance business as a key growth driver, while year-over-year revenue expansion suggests continued demand for LendingTree’s marketplace services. LendingTree Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management’s earnings call highlighted the insurance business as a key growth driver, while year-over-year revenue expansion suggests continued demand for LendingTree’s marketplace services. Neutral Sentiment: Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was set at approximately $1.3 billion, broadly in line with Wall Street expectations, offering little new upside relative to the existing outlook.

Full-year 2026 revenue guidance was set at approximately $1.3 billion, broadly in line with Wall Street expectations, offering little new upside relative to the existing outlook. Negative Sentiment: Profitability fell short of expectations. LendingTree reported GAAP earnings of $0.68 per diluted share, versus analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.41; a separate adjusted-EPS measure was reported at $1.27, also below the $1.46 consensus. Tree.com Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates

Profitability fell short of expectations. LendingTree reported GAAP earnings of $0.68 per diluted share, versus analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.41; a separate adjusted-EPS measure was reported at $1.27, also below the $1.46 consensus. Negative Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue also missed estimates in some published comparisons, indicating that growth was not strong enough to offset weaker-than-expected earnings performance.

Second-quarter revenue also missed estimates in some published comparisons, indicating that growth was not strong enough to offset weaker-than-expected earnings performance. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter revenue guidance of $325 million to $335 million is below the $337.3 million consensus estimate, signaling near-term pressure on growth and likely contributing to the stock’s decline.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc operates an online marketplace that connects consumers with a network of lenders and financial service providers. Through its platform, borrowers can compare loan offers for mortgages, home equity loans, personal loans, student loans, auto loans and small business financing. The company also offers tools for comparing credit cards and deposit accounts, allowing users to research rates and terms from a range of providers in one place.

Founded in 1996 by Doug Lebda, LendingTree pioneered the comparison-shopping model for consumer credit products.

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