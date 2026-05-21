Truist Financial Cuts Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $255.00

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $280.00 to $255.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the home improvement retailer's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.06% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LOW. Benchmark began coverage on Lowe's Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $325.00 to $279.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $286.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $264.57.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of LOW stock traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $216.00. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,031,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,671. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.91. Lowe's Companies has a one year low of $208.00 and a one year high of $293.06. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $236.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.40.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe's Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lowe's Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,230,787 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $13,560,617,000 after acquiring an additional 924,625 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,036,276 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $6,291,867,000 after acquiring an additional 124,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,326,581 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $3,201,329,000 after acquiring an additional 887,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,993,697,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,830,080 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,716,467,000 after acquiring an additional 103,827 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Lowe's Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Lowe's Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lowe’s beat Q1 expectations, posting adjusted EPS of $3.03 versus $2.97 expected and revenue of about $23.1 billion versus $23.0 billion expected, with sales helped by stronger Pro demand, online growth, appliances and home services. LOWE'S REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2026 SALES AND EARNINGS RESULTS

Lowe’s beat Q1 expectations, posting adjusted EPS of $3.03 versus $2.97 expected and revenue of about $23.1 billion versus $23.0 billion expected, with sales helped by stronger Pro demand, online growth, appliances and home services. Positive Sentiment: The company launched an AI-driven “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for professional customers, reinforcing its push to grow the higher-value Pro business. Lowe's Boosts Pro Efficiency with AI-Driven Material Lists, a New Tool That Delivers Product Quotes in Minutes

The company launched an AI-driven “Material Lists” tool to speed up quoting for professional customers, reinforcing its push to grow the higher-value Pro business. Neutral Sentiment: Management kept full-year guidance intact, but the outlook is still below prior Street expectations, limiting enthusiasm around the Q1 beat.

Management kept full-year guidance intact, but the outlook is still below prior Street expectations, limiting enthusiasm around the Q1 beat. Neutral Sentiment: Several analysts trimmed price targets after the earnings release, but most maintained bullish or neutral ratings, suggesting expectations were reset rather than turning outright negative. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Jefferies, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley and others all reduced targets while still assigning buy/overweight/outperform ratings. JPMorgan adjusts PT on Lowe's Companies to 279 from 325 maintains overweight rating

Several analysts trimmed price targets after the earnings release, but most maintained bullish or neutral ratings, suggesting expectations were reset rather than turning outright negative. JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, UBS, Jefferies, Mizuho, Morgan Stanley and others all reduced targets while still assigning buy/overweight/outperform ratings. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage also highlighted mixed sentiment on the stock, with some firms still constructive but others, such as BNP Paribas Exane, turning more cautious with an underperform rating. BNP Paribas adjusts Lowe's price target to 202 from 228 maintains underperform rating

Coverage also highlighted mixed sentiment on the stock, with some firms still constructive but others, such as BNP Paribas Exane, turning more cautious with an underperform rating. Negative Sentiment: Lowe’s management described the U.S. housing market as very challenging, and analysts echoed concerns about profit pressure and soft DIY demand, which is weighing on the stock despite the beat.

Lowe’s management described the U.S. housing market as very challenging, and analysts echoed concerns about profit pressure and soft DIY demand, which is weighing on the stock despite the beat. Negative Sentiment: The stock is also being hit by broad price-target cuts across Wall Street, signaling lower near-term expectations for upside even though most firms still see more value than the current share price.

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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