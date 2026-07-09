Truist Financial Cuts Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $80.00

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $112.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.96% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLLI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $152.00) on shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $80.00 price target on Ollie's Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.93.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OLLI

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Price Performance

OLLI stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $63.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,792,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,494. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.75. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $60.29 and a 52-week high of $141.74.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ollie's Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 9.13%.The business had revenue of $658.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ollie's Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.450-4.550 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ollie's Bargain Outlet will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 301.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet by 131.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 477 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

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