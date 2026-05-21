Truist Financial Cuts Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Price Target to $38.00

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the real estate investment trust's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock's previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Zacks Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $40.00 price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.77.

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Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE REXR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.73. The company had a trading volume of 125,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,499,643. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $32.14 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.23. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $34.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $242.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.79 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 23.25%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.370-2.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 33,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $1,181,115.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 33,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,115.53. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Stockert bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $186,950.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $255,336.31. This represents a 273.37% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have bought a total of 12,960 shares of company stock worth $486,804 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc NYSE: REXR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties in Southern California. The company's portfolio is concentrated in infill locations across key supply-chain markets, where it targets modern distribution centers, logistics facilities and light manufacturing spaces. Rexford's strategy emphasizes buildings that offer proximity to major transportation routes and labor pools, catering to tenants in e-commerce, third-party logistics and manufacturing industries.

Since its founding in 2013, Rexford Industrial Realty has executed a disciplined growth plan driven by property acquisitions, selective development projects and strategic value-add initiatives.

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