Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the medical research company's stock. Truist Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EW. Citigroup boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.95.

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Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of EW stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,290,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,849,830. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day moving average of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $72.30 and a 1-year high of $96.29.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 17.39%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,950.72. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 1,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $84,587.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,861.34. The trade was a 2.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,577 shares of company stock worth $3,855,527. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 855.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 898 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 22.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,541,212 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $139,418,000 after purchasing an additional 278,208 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,208 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $267,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

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