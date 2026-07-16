Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Truist Financial from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.00% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXC. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $50.00 price objective on Exelon in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho set a $48.00 price target on shares of Exelon and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.33.

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Exelon Trading Up 1.2%

NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.30. 2,347,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,637,205. Exelon has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $50.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 11.21%.The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.810-2.910 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Exelon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,118,541 shares of the company's stock worth $5,715,457,000 after acquiring an additional 595,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Exelon by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,623,103 shares of the company's stock worth $2,904,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,786 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,620,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,206,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,251 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,964,736 shares of the company's stock valued at $913,853,000 after purchasing an additional 595,655 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Exelon by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,663,481 shares of the company's stock worth $840,043,000 after buying an additional 393,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company's stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation NASDAQ: EXC is a Chicago-based energy company that operates primarily as a regulated electric and natural gas utility holding company. The company's businesses focus on the delivery of electricity and related services to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as investments in grid modernization, customer energy solutions and demand-side programs. Exelon's operations emphasize reliable service delivery, infrastructure maintenance and regulatory compliance across its utility footprint.

Formed in 2000 through the merger of Unicom and PECO Energy, Exelon historically combined generation and regulated utility businesses.

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