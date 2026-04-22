Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the medical research company's stock. Truist Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 9.69% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $219.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $212.62.

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Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $205.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.02. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $213.50.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The business's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.630-10.830 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 3,878 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total value of $799,682.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 37,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,628.97. This trade represents a 9.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 2,855 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.21, for a total transaction of $588,729.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 15,198 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,133,979.58. This trade represents a 15.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 24,083 shares of company stock worth $4,945,262 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $229,522,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 32.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,036,881 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $767,978,000 after acquiring an additional 997,033 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 66,757.0% in the third quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 849,752 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $161,946,000 after acquiring an additional 848,481 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,114,451 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $193,391,000 after acquiring an additional 450,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2,531.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 450,898 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $85,932,000 after purchasing an additional 433,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.06% of the company's stock.

Quest Diagnostics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Quest Diagnostics this week:

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics NYSE: DGX is a leading provider of diagnostic information services that supports clinical decision-making for patients, physicians and healthcare organizations. The company operates a network of clinical laboratories and patient service centers that perform a broad range of laboratory tests and diagnostic assays used in routine care, disease diagnosis, monitoring and screening.

Its services span core clinical laboratory testing, anatomic pathology, molecular and genomic diagnostics, infectious disease testing and toxicology.

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