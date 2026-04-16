Truist Financial Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $234.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Truist Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.89% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $251.00 to $237.50 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $284.00 to $263.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $241.19.

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The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.4%

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $222.96. 252,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $148.28 and a 52-week high of $243.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $216.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.40. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.51 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 7,407 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.98, for a total transaction of $1,710,868.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,563.16. This represents a 79.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis Robert Cestello sold 4,279 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.01, for a total value of $1,001,328.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,867 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,066.67. The trade was a 18.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 64,186 shares of company stock worth $14,840,973 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Solutions Ltd bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More The PNC Financial Services Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The PNC Financial Services Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 earnings beat — adjusted EPS of $4.32 (reported net income $1.8B) topped consensus and was helped by higher net interest income and margin expansion; management also disclosed ~$700M of share buybacks. PR Newswire

Q1 earnings beat — adjusted EPS of $4.32 (reported net income $1.8B) topped consensus and was helped by higher net interest income and margin expansion; management also disclosed ~$700M of share buybacks. Positive Sentiment: FirstBank acquisition and strong loan growth are lifting net interest income and outlook — management flagged higher NII and gave an upbeat loan-growth outlook that underpins forward earnings guidance. Yahoo Finance Deep Dive

FirstBank acquisition and strong loan growth are lifting net interest income and outlook — management flagged higher NII and gave an upbeat loan-growth outlook that underpins forward earnings guidance. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Bank of America raised its price target to $264 (buy) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $253 (market perform), giving visible upside from current levels. Benzinga (BofA) Benzinga (KBW)

Analyst support: Bank of America raised its price target to $264 (buy) and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted its target to $253 (market perform), giving visible upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Call transcripts and analyst summaries are available for detail on balance-sheet trends, credit quality commentary, and management Q&A — useful if you want to vet sustainability of NII and loan momentum. Earnings Call Transcript

Call transcripts and analyst summaries are available for detail on balance-sheet trends, credit quality commentary, and management Q&A — useful if you want to vet sustainability of NII and loan momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Press/analyst write-ups provide a deeper look at segment revenues and integration status; they’re informative but largely restate the beat and strategic rationale. Seeking Alpha

Press/analyst write-ups provide a deeper look at segment revenues and integration status; they’re informative but largely restate the beat and strategic rationale. Negative Sentiment: Top-line and noninterest-income softness — revenue of ~$6.17B slightly missed consensus and fee income fell; noninterest expense rose (integration and operating costs), which could pressure margins if costs persist. MarketBeat

Top-line and noninterest-income softness — revenue of ~$6.17B slightly missed consensus and fee income fell; noninterest expense rose (integration and operating costs), which could pressure margins if costs persist. Negative Sentiment: Integration costs and elevated expenses — management noted FirstBank-related integration charges (~$98M pre-tax) and higher operating costs; investors should watch whether revenue gains and NII expansion offset these in coming quarters. American Banker

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, offering a broad range of banking, lending, investment and wealth management services. PNC operates a national banking franchise with a significant retail branch network and dedicated capabilities for commercial, institutional and government clients. Its services are designed to serve individuals, small businesses, corporations and public sector entities across the United States.

PNC's core business activities include consumer and business banking, residential mortgage lending, corporate and institutional banking, asset management and wealth advisory services.

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