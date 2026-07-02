Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Price

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 16.21% from the company's previous close.

OMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on OneMain from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on OneMain from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on OneMain from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

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OneMain Stock Down 1.2%

OMF stock opened at $60.23 on Thursday. OneMain has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $71.93. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.09. OneMain had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. OneMain's revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at OneMain

In related news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 101,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,075,000. The trade was a 4.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 1,848 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,127 shares of the company's stock, valued at $813,874. The trade was a 12.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,848 shares of company stock worth $724,576. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneMain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 374 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in OneMain by 83.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company's stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Financial NYSE: OMF is a leading consumer finance company specializing in unsecured personal loans for middle-income customers. The company offers tailored loan products designed to address a variety of needs, including debt consolidation, home improvement financing, large purchases and emergency expenses. Through a combination of branch-based service and digital channels, OneMain aims to deliver a personalized borrowing experience with flexible repayment options and transparent terms.

Tracing its roots back to the Commercial Credit Company founded in 1912, OneMain has evolved through a series of mergers and corporate transformations.

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