Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Price

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the textile maker's stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential downside of 7.01% from the stock's current price.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of V.F. from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered V.F. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Williams Trading set a $19.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Sunday, May 17th. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of V.F. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $17.75.

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V.F. Price Performance

V.F. stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.05. 6,224,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,230,438. V.F. has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 21.05%. V.F.'s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other V.F. news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $515,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 336,043 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,769,858.31. This trade represents a 9.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On V.F.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in V.F. by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 659,773 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 81,006 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 647,496 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 60,619 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 540,861 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $9,779,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth $3,209,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in V.F. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 116,200 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.84% of the company's stock.

V.F. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting V.F. this week:

Positive Sentiment: V.F. raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to growth of 2% or better while maintaining an approximately 8% operating-margin target. Management also highlighted improving margins, lower net debt and progress at The North Face, Timberland and Vans’ direct-to-consumer business. V.F. outlook article

V.F. raised its fiscal 2027 revenue outlook to growth of 2% or better while maintaining an approximately 8% operating-margin target. Management also highlighted improving margins, lower net debt and progress at The North Face, Timberland and Vans’ direct-to-consumer business. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion exceeded analysts’ $1.64 billion estimate, and the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, equivalent to an approximately 2.4% annualized yield.

Quarterly revenue of $1.67 billion exceeded analysts’ $1.64 billion estimate, and the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share, equivalent to an approximately 2.4% annualized yield. Positive Sentiment: Needham retained a “buy” rating despite reducing its price target from $25 to $21, implying substantial potential upside based on the referenced share price. Needham price-target report

Needham retained a “buy” rating despite reducing its price target from $25 to $21, implying substantial potential upside based on the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: V.F. named Abhishek Dalmia as its incoming chief financial officer. The leadership transition may support the turnaround, but it also adds uncertainty while the company works to stabilize its brands. V.F. CFO announcement

V.F. named Abhishek Dalmia as its incoming chief financial officer. The leadership transition may support the turnaround, but it also adds uncertainty while the company works to stabilize its brands. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy put-option activity suggests elevated near-term hedging or bearish speculation, although options flow does not establish the company’s fundamental outlook. V.F. options activity

Unusually heavy put-option activity suggests elevated near-term hedging or bearish speculation, although options flow does not establish the company’s fundamental outlook. Negative Sentiment: V.F. reported an adjusted loss of $0.27 per share, missing the $0.22 loss estimate and worsening from a $0.24 loss a year earlier. Revenue fell 5.2% year over year, with Vans wholesale weighing on sales. The CEO acknowledged the quarter was challenging. V.F. earnings report

V.F. reported an adjusted loss of $0.27 per share, missing the $0.22 loss estimate and worsening from a $0.24 loss a year earlier. Revenue fell 5.2% year over year, with Vans wholesale weighing on sales. The CEO acknowledged the quarter was challenging. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo cut its price target from $18 to $16 and assigned an “equal weight” rating, while Telsey lowered its target from $20 to $17 with a “market perform” rating. These revisions signal limited conviction in a rapid recovery. Analyst target revisions

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corporation, commonly branded as VF, is a global apparel and footwear company that develops, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of consumer brands. Its offerings span outdoor and action sports apparel, footwear and accessories under marquee names such as The North Face, Vans, Timberland, Dickies, JanSport and Smartwool. Through a “house of brands” strategy, VF leverages the unique heritage and design expertise of each label to serve distinct lifestyle and performance segments.

Founded in 1899 in Pennsylvania as the Reading Glove and Mitten Manufacturing Company, VF evolved through a series of acquisitions and strategic expansions to become a leading player in the global apparel industry.

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