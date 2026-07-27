Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $3.75 to $3.25 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target indicates a potential upside of 20.37% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.20 to $3.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2.95.

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Community Health Systems Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE CYH traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 195,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,602. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $380.73 million, a PE ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.38 and a 52 week high of $4.43.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.89 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 2.10%.The business's revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Community Health Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.250--1.100 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 601.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,286 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc NYSE: CYH is one of the largest publicly traded hospital operators in the United States. Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, the company owns, leases and manages general acute care hospitals and outpatient facilities, primarily in non-urban and mid-market communities. CHS is focused on delivering locally accessible healthcare services through its network of affiliated hospitals, clinics and post-acute providers.

The company's core offerings include inpatient medical and surgical care, emergency services, critical care, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing.

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