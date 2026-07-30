Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Masco (NYSE:MAS) Stock Price

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the construction company's stock. Truist Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 18.98% from the stock's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Masco from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Masco from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Masco from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore lowered Masco from an "outperform" rating to an "in-line" rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $79.93.

Get Masco alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Masco

Masco Stock Performance

NYSE MAS traded down $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.44. 1,465,043 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,726,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. Masco has a 12-month low of $58.16 and a 12-month high of $83.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.19 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.32. Masco had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 815.20%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Masco by 2,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 424 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 114.5% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 549 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Masco

Here are the key news stories impacting Masco this week:

Positive Sentiment: Masco reported second-quarter EPS of $1.64, well above the $1.32 consensus estimate and up from $1.30 a year earlier. Operating profit increased 14% to $470 million, while the operating margin improved to 23.6%. Masco Q2 earnings report

Masco reported second-quarter EPS of $1.64, well above the $1.32 consensus estimate and up from $1.30 a year earlier. Operating profit increased 14% to $470 million, while the operating margin improved to 23.6%. Positive Sentiment: Masco raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.40-$4.60 from its prior range of $4.10-$4.30, above the approximately $4.27 analyst consensus. The outlook benefited partly from an $85 million net tariff refund. Masco raises 2026 EPS outlook

Masco raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS outlook to $4.40-$4.60 from its prior range of $4.10-$4.30, above the approximately $4.27 analyst consensus. The outlook benefited partly from an $85 million net tariff refund. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts still see potential upside from current levels, but their revised targets are more cautious: Barclays lowered its target to $79 and assigned an “equal weight” rating, while Evercore downgraded Masco from “outperform” to “in-line” with a $78 target. Masco analyst target revisions

Analysts still see potential upside from current levels, but their revised targets are more cautious: Barclays lowered its target to $79 and assigned an “equal weight” rating, while Evercore downgraded Masco from “outperform” to “in-line” with a $78 target. Negative Sentiment: Revenue totaled $1.99 billion, below the $2.08 billion estimate and down roughly 3% year over year. The sales shortfall, attributed in part to weaker North American volumes, overshadowed the earnings beat and raised concerns about demand in home-improvement markets. Masco Q2 earnings and sales miss

Revenue totaled $1.99 billion, below the $2.08 billion estimate and down roughly 3% year over year. The sales shortfall, attributed in part to weaker North American volumes, overshadowed the earnings beat and raised concerns about demand in home-improvement markets. Negative Sentiment: The earnings beat was aided by tariff refunds, making investors cautious about the sustainability of the improved margins and higher EPS outlook. The post-earnings downgrades and lower price targets are adding to the negative sentiment around Masco shares.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company's product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Masco, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Masco wasn't on the list.

While Masco currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here