Truist Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock Price

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Truist Financial's price target suggests a potential downside of 5.03% from the stock's current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tenable from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $34.00 price target on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings raised Tenable from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tenable from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.68.

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Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,907,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,254,053. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.73 and a beta of 0.93. Tenable has a 52 week low of $15.73 and a 52 week high of $43.67.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $268.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.87 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm's revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Tenable has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.000 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.490-0.520 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tenable will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TENB. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 312.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Tenable

Here are the key news stories impacting Tenable this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings and revenue beat expectations. Tenable reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.51, above the $0.47 consensus, while revenue reached $268.5 million, topping estimates of $264.9 million and increasing 8.6% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 24.7%, up 540 basis points, and operating cash flow was $44.7 million. Tenable Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Tenable reported Q2 adjusted EPS of $0.51, above the $0.47 consensus, while revenue reached $268.5 million, topping estimates of $264.9 million and increasing 8.6% year over year. Non-GAAP operating margin improved to 24.7%, up 540 basis points, and operating cash flow was $44.7 million. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its earnings outlook. Tenable projected Q3 EPS of $0.49-$0.52, well above the $0.42 analyst estimate, and lifted full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $1.95-$2.00 versus consensus of $1.66. The outlook reflects record adoption of Tenable One, customer expansion and continued AI-related momentum. TENB Q2 Earnings Beat on Tenable One Momentum, Outlook Raised

Tenable projected Q3 EPS of $0.49-$0.52, well above the $0.42 analyst estimate, and lifted full-year 2026 EPS guidance to $1.95-$2.00 versus consensus of $1.66. The outlook reflects record adoption of Tenable One, customer expansion and continued AI-related momentum. Positive Sentiment: Needham turned more bullish. The firm raised its TENB price target from $30 to $36 and assigned a “buy” rating, citing potential upside following the earnings report. Needham Raises Tenable Price Target

The firm raised its TENB price target from $30 to $36 and assigned a “buy” rating, citing potential upside following the earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo lowered its price target and maintained a neutral view. The firm cut its target from $43 to $35 and assigned an “equal weight” rating. Although the new target remains above the recent trading level, the reduction signals caution and may offset optimism from the earnings beat and Needham upgrade. Wells Fargo Lowers Tenable Price Target

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc is a global cybersecurity company specializing in vulnerability management and continuous threat exposure assessment. Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tenable was founded in 2002 by Ron Gula and Jack Huffard to address the growing need for proactive network security solutions. Over the years, the company has evolved from a pioneer in open-source vulnerability scanning to a leading provider of comprehensive security platforms that help organizations identify, investigate and prioritize cyber risks across on-premises, cloud and operational technology environments.

At the core of Tenable's product suite is Nessus, one of the industry's most widely adopted vulnerability scanners.

Further Reading

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