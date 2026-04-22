Truist Financial Issues Positive Forecast for Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Price

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $155.00 to $176.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the asset manager's stock. Truist Financial's price objective points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $139.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $156.45.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NTRS

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $171.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.21. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $173.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.34. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.15%.The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard Petrino bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.91 per share, for a total transaction of $148,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,168.12. This trade represents a 42.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Gibson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $428,451.51. Following the transaction, the insider owned 29,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,583.48. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,166,714. Insiders own 0.66% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company's stock.

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About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation NASDAQ: NTRS is a global financial services firm headquartered in Chicago that provides asset servicing, asset management and wealth management solutions to institutions, corporations and high-net-worth individuals. The company's core businesses include custody and fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, trust and fiduciary services, private banking, and retirement and defined contribution plan services.

Northern Trust's product and service offerings span custody and fund accounting, portfolio and performance analytics, securities lending, cash management and foreign exchange, as well as discretionary and non-discretionary investment management.

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