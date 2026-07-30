Truist Financial Lowers Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target to $57.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $62.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the medical equipment provider's stock. Truist Financial's target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.51% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BSX. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Evercore set a $65.00 price target on Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $74.50.

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Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, reaching $45.06. 5,595,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,234,096. Boston Scientific has a 12 month low of $42.20 and a 12 month high of $109.50. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.800-0.820 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.280-3.320 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,580 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.68 per share, with a total value of $202,914.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 25,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,437,348.12. This trade represents a 16.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $125,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 13,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,057.76. This trade represents a 19.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,012 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,685,997 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $13,319,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,846,059 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $6,278,422,000 after purchasing an additional 920,495 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,151,575 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $2,588,953,000 after buying an additional 502,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $2,199,395,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,960,556 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock valued at $2,189,289,000 after buying an additional 2,246,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company's stock.

Key Boston Scientific News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boston Scientific this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 results exceeded expectations: Boston Scientific reported adjusted EPS of $0.86 versus the $0.83 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 7.5% year over year to $5.442 billion, above the $5.37 billion forecast. Cardiovascular sales increased 8.3%, with particularly strong growth in APAC and LACA. Boston Scientific announces results for second quarter 2026

Boston Scientific reported adjusted EPS of $0.86 versus the $0.83 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 7.5% year over year to $5.442 billion, above the $5.37 billion forecast. Cardiovascular sales increased 8.3%, with particularly strong growth in APAC and LACA. Positive Sentiment: Growth and cost initiatives remain longer-term catalysts: Management highlighted broad portfolio growth, new product launches, cost savings from its restructuring program, FDA clearance for the TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter, and the company’s investment in MiRus and its transcatheter aortic valve replacement business. The restructuring targets approximately $500 million in annual savings, although it may cost $700 million to $800 million through 2029. Boston Scientific Q2 earnings call highlights

Management highlighted broad portfolio growth, new product launches, cost savings from its restructuring program, FDA clearance for the TruSelect 2.6 Microcatheter, and the company’s investment in MiRus and its transcatheter aortic valve replacement business. The restructuring targets approximately $500 million in annual savings, although it may cost $700 million to $800 million through 2029. Neutral Sentiment: Sales outlook was raised, but profit expectations were reduced: Boston Scientific now expects full-year reported sales growth of approximately 5.5% to 6.5%, but cut adjusted EPS guidance to $3.28-$3.32 from $3.34-$3.41. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.82 and revenue guidance of $5.2-$5.3 billion also trail consensus estimates of $0.84 and $5.4 billion, respectively. Boston Scientific trims annual profit forecast

Boston Scientific now expects full-year reported sales growth of approximately 5.5% to 6.5%, but cut adjusted EPS guidance to $3.28-$3.32 from $3.34-$3.41. Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.80-$0.82 and revenue guidance of $5.2-$5.3 billion also trail consensus estimates of $0.84 and $5.4 billion, respectively. Negative Sentiment: Watchman and EP weakness is resetting expectations: Softer demand for the Watchman device, competitive pressure and weaker trends in EP are forcing management to take a more cautious view of growth. Analysts have responded by cutting valuation targets, including UBS’s reduction to $74 from $95, BTIG’s reduction to $60 from $65, and a fair-value cut to $72.25 from $75. BSX Q2 earnings call highlights WATCHMAN and EP pressure

Softer demand for the Watchman device, competitive pressure and weaker trends in EP are forcing management to take a more cautious view of growth. Analysts have responded by cutting valuation targets, including UBS’s reduction to $74 from $95, BTIG’s reduction to $60 from $65, and a fair-value cut to $72.25 from $75. Negative Sentiment: Restructuring and recall add execution risk: The multi-year restructuring will involve headcount reductions and significant upfront costs, while a recall of the Rapid Refill Continuous Injection System creates an additional operational and reputational concern. Boston Scientific expects headcount reductions

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation NYSE: BSX is a global medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used in less-invasive medical procedures. Founded in 1979 by John Abele and Peter Nicholas, the company is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, and focuses on technologies that enable physicians to treat a wide range of cardiovascular, digestive, urologic, pulmonary and chronic pain conditions without open surgery.

Boston Scientific's activities span product development, clinical research, regulatory affairs and commercial sales.

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