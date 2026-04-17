Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Issues Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The insurance provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10, FiscalAI reports. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.18 billion.

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Truist Financial Stock Performance

TFC opened at $49.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.89. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 54.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Truist Financial news, CAO Cynthia B. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total value of $183,715.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 667 shares in the company, valued at $35,010.83. This represents a 83.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Baron Maguire sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $651,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 74,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,725,811.99. The trade was a 14.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,067,457 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $692,260,000 after acquiring an additional 247,634 shares during the last quarter. Rare Wolf Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 242,498 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Sparrow LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $8,858,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $54.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TFC

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation is an American bank holding company that provides a broad range of financial services through its primary subsidiary, Truist Bank, and other operating units. The company offers traditional retail banking products and services such as deposit accounts, consumer and residential mortgage lending, and credit and debit card services. Truist also serves commercial clients with middle-market and corporate lending, treasury and payment solutions, and specialty finance products.

Beyond core banking, Truist operates wealth management, asset management, insurance and capital markets businesses.

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