Truist Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Amcor (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Truist Financial in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $51.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00. Truist Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 25.72% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Amcor from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird set a $54.00 price target on shares of Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Amcor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.00.

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Amcor Price Performance

NYSE:AMCR traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.57. 1,091,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,836,557. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.50. Amcor has a 1-year low of $36.67 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Amcor had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 3.04%.The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Amcor's quarterly revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amcor will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amcor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $354,227,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amcor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,724,000. M&G PLC grew its holdings in Amcor by 26.6% during the third quarter. M&G PLC now owns 108,333,984 shares of the company's stock valued at $866,672,000 after purchasing an additional 22,737,979 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amcor by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 39,344,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $321,837,000 after buying an additional 20,052,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 398.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,015,722 shares of the company's stock worth $147,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803,785 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Amcor

Here are the key news stories impacting Amcor this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly revenue materially beat expectations — sales of $5.91B (up ~77% y/y, driven by the Berry acquisition) and adjusted metrics improved, supporting confidence in the merged business. Article Title

Quarterly revenue materially beat expectations — sales of $5.91B (up ~77% y/y, driven by the Berry acquisition) and adjusted metrics improved, supporting confidence in the merged business. Positive Sentiment: Company raised FY26 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.98–$4.03 (midpoint above consensus), signaling management sees durable earnings power from integration and synergies. Article Title

Company raised FY26 adjusted EPS guidance to $3.98–$4.03 (midpoint above consensus), signaling management sees durable earnings power from integration and synergies. Positive Sentiment: Amcor announced a generous quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share (annualized yield ~6.5%), which supports income-focused investors and reinforces the company’s cash-return policy. (Ex-dividend May 28; pay Jun 17)

Amcor announced a generous quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share (annualized yield ~6.5%), which supports income-focused investors and reinforces the company’s cash-return policy. (Ex-dividend May 28; pay Jun 17) Positive Sentiment: Management reports acquisition synergies (~$77M this quarter) at the upper end of expectations and ongoing portfolio optimization, boosting confidence in integration execution. Article Title

Management reports acquisition synergies (~$77M this quarter) at the upper end of expectations and ongoing portfolio optimization, boosting confidence in integration execution. Neutral Sentiment: Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.96 matched consensus (GAAP EPS $0.60); solid but not a surprise to analysts. Article Title

Q3 adjusted EPS of $0.96 matched consensus (GAAP EPS $0.60); solid but not a surprise to analysts. Neutral Sentiment: Amcor continues portfolio moves — six divestiture agreements announced and sale of two North American facilities to Closure Systems International as part of optimization (helps focus the business). Article Title

Amcor continues portfolio moves — six divestiture agreements announced and sale of two North American facilities to Closure Systems International as part of optimization (helps focus the business). Negative Sentiment: Free cash flow guidance was trimmed to $1.5–$1.6B and management cited the Middle East conflict as a headwind — raises near‑term cash‑flow uncertainty despite strong EBITDA. Article Title

Free cash flow guidance was trimmed to $1.5–$1.6B and management cited the Middle East conflict as a headwind — raises near‑term cash‑flow uncertainty despite strong EBITDA. Negative Sentiment: Analyst takeaways and call notes point to strained operational cash flow and some demand softness in parts of the business, tempering enthusiasm despite the revenue beat and margin gains. Article Title

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor NYSE: AMCR is a global packaging company specializing in the design, development and production of flexible and rigid packaging solutions for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other consumer and industrial products. The company's product portfolio encompasses flexible films, pouches, specialty cartons, rigid containers, metal closures and dispensing systems. Amcor's packaging solutions are engineered to preserve product quality, extend shelf life and meet the specific requirements of a wide range of end markets.

Founded in its current form in 2005 following a spin-off from a mining conglomerate, Amcor expanded its capabilities and geographic footprint through organic investments and strategic acquisitions.

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