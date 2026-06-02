Truist Financial Reiterates "Hold" Rating for Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC)

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $95.00. Truist Financial's price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.47% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Science Applications International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $113.40.

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Science Applications International Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ SAIC traded down $2.29 on Tuesday, reaching $112.79. 1,842,266 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,629. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $96.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.91. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Science Applications International (NASDAQ:SAIC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.97. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.900-10.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,554,957 shares of the company's stock worth $458,502,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Science Applications International by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,626,951 shares of the company's stock worth $264,429,000 after buying an additional 441,296 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,912,390 shares of the company's stock valued at $192,501,000 after buying an additional 393,344 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,565,035 shares of the company's stock valued at $155,518,000 after buying an additional 263,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Science Applications International by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,288 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,730,000 after buying an additional 185,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company's stock.

Science Applications International News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Science Applications International this week:

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) is a leading provider of technical, engineering, and enterprise IT services to the U.S. government, including the Department of Defense, the intelligence community, and civilian agencies. The company's core offerings encompass systems engineering and integration, mission support, cybersecurity, data analytics, and cloud solutions. SAIC's work spans the full program lifecycle, from research and development to deployment and sustainment, addressing complex defense, space, and national security challenges.

Founded in 1969 by J.

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