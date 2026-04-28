Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Down 8.5% - Time to Sell?

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT - Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.1090. 2,887,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,105,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 4.59.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19,338.97% and a negative return on equity of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,857,828 shares of the company's stock worth $209,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,677 shares during the last quarter. Yorkville Advisors Global LP raised its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Yorkville Advisors Global LP now owns 6,641,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,939,000 after purchasing an additional 471,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 113,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,844 shares of the company's stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 547,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,001,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company's stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

Trump Media & Technology Group NASDAQ: DJT is a U.S.-based digital media and technology company focused on social networking and content distribution. The firm’s flagship offering, Truth Social, is designed as an alternative social media platform with features for user-generated posts, direct messaging and community engagement. In addition to its core social network, TMTG has signaled plans for a subscription-based streaming service and other digital content ventures under the TMTG+ brand, aiming to expand its multimedia footprint.

Founded in October 2021 by former President Donald J.

Further Reading

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