Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Stock Price Down 8.5% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Trump Media & Technology Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group fell 8.5% to $9.11 on Tuesday, with about 2.89 million shares traded—roughly 30% below average—and the stock is trading under its 200‑day moving average ($11.97).
  • Analysts maintain a consensus Sell rating on DJT, with Weiss Ratings restating a "sell (e+)" recommendation.
  • DJT reported quarterly EPS of ($2.37) on $1.01 million in revenue, showing a massively negative net margin and negative ROE, while the company has a $2.53 billion market cap and a high beta (4.59), indicating elevated volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT - Get Free Report) traded down 8.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.1090. 2,887,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 4,105,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Sell".

View Our Latest Analysis on Trump Media & Technology Group

Trump Media & Technology Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day moving average of $11.97. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 4.59.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter. Trump Media & Technology Group had a negative net margin of 19,338.97% and a negative return on equity of 39.21%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trump Media & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DJT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,857,828 shares of the company's stock worth $209,958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,677 shares during the last quarter. Yorkville Advisors Global LP raised its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Yorkville Advisors Global LP now owns 6,641,944 shares of the company's stock valued at $87,939,000 after purchasing an additional 471,881 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trump Media & Technology Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,891,000 after purchasing an additional 113,536 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,844 shares of the company's stock worth $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 547,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,435,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,001,000 after buying an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company's stock.

Trump Media & Technology Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group NASDAQ: DJT is a U.S.-based digital media and technology company focused on social networking and content distribution. The firm’s flagship offering, Truth Social, is designed as an alternative social media platform with features for user-generated posts, direct messaging and community engagement. In addition to its core social network, TMTG has signaled plans for a subscription-based streaming service and other digital content ventures under the TMTG+ brand, aiming to expand its multimedia footprint.

Founded in October 2021 by former President Donald J.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Trump Media & Technology Group Right Now?

Before you consider Trump Media & Technology Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trump Media & Technology Group wasn't on the list.

While Trump Media & Technology Group currently has a Sell rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks Cover
A Guide To High-Short-Interest Stocks

MarketBeat's analysts have just released their top five short plays for May 2026. Learn which stocks have the most short interest and how to trade them. Click the link to see which companies made the list.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
AMD’s Breakout Isn’t the Story—This Catalyst Is
By Thomas Hughes | April 24, 2026
tc pixel
PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …
PH: Do THESE 4 things to your bank account now …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
The Cannabis Sector's Billion-Dollar Tax Cut
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 23, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
Amazon Stock Up 30%: Is AMZN Still a Buy Before Earnings?
By Sam Quirke | April 22, 2026
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
M&T Bank Corp Acquires Shares of 1,032,682 BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI
By MarketBeat | April 26, 2026

Recent Videos

A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
Market Braces for Mag 7 Earnings Impact
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
If You Are a Palantir Shareholder...Get READY for May 4th.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines