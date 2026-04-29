Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) COO Sells $11,839.57 in Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) COO John Gallagher sold 431 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $11,839.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 31,526 shares in the company, valued at $866,019.22. This represents a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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Trupanion Price Performance

TRUP traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $25.08. The company had a trading volume of 720,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,851. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $57.88.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Trupanion had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $376.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Trupanion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Trupanion from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Trupanion

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 21.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

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