Trupanion (TRUP) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Trupanion to announce earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $389.7170 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $384.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $379.77 million. Trupanion had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.74%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Trupanion to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Trupanion alerts: Sign Up

Trupanion Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,156. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.39. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $21.16 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John R. Gallagher sold 3,603 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $78,149.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 33,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,179.85. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 6,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $137,005.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $46,156.58. The trade was a 74.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,376 shares of company stock worth $383,642. 5.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,763 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,233 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Trupanion by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,603 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 73.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 267,976 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 113,490 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trupanion by 35.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 48,781 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter worth $249,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on TRUP shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Atlantic Securities set a $42.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Trupanion from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price objective on Trupanion in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRUP

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc is a pet medical insurance company that provides comprehensive insurance coverage for cats and dogs. The company's core offering is a single, customizable medical policy designed to cover veterinary diagnostic tests, surgeries, hospital stays and congenital or hereditary conditions. Trupanion seeks to streamline the claims process by offering direct payment options to participating veterinarians, reducing the need for upfront payments by pet owners.

Founded in 1999 by Darryl Rawlings and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, Trupanion began operations in the early 2000s and has grown its presence through both digital channels and partnerships with veterinary hospitals.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Trupanion, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Trupanion wasn't on the list.

While Trupanion currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here