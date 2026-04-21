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Tsingtao Brewery (TSGTY) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Tsingtao Brewery logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Tsingtao Brewery is expected to report quarterly results on Tuesday, April 28, with analysts forecasting EPS $0.9230 and revenue $1.4841 billion.
  • Shares opened at $30.93 on Tuesday and trade within a one‑year range of $28.75 to $38.70, with a 50‑day moving average of $31.96 and a 200‑day moving average of $32.94.
  • Founded in 1903 and headquartered in Qingdao, Tsingtao is one of China’s longest‑established brewers, selling its flagship Tsingtao beers domestically and through an extensive export network across Asia, North America and Europe.
  • Interested in Tsingtao Brewery? Here are five stocks we like better.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its resultson Tuesday, April 28th. Analysts expect Tsingtao Brewery to post earnings of $0.9230 per share and revenue of $1.4841 billion for the quarter.

Tsingtao Brewery Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TSGTY opened at $30.93 on Tuesday. Tsingtao Brewery has a one year low of $28.75 and a one year high of $38.70. The business's fifty day moving average price is $31.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tsingtao Brewery Co, Ltd., founded in 1903 and headquartered in Qingdao, Shandong Province, is one of China’s longest-established and most widely recognized beer producers. The company’s core business centers on the brewing, packaging and distribution of beer under its flagship Tsingtao brand, alongside a portfolio of specialty and seasonal brews. Over more than a century of operation, Tsingtao has built a reputation for quality pale lagers and malt beverages, leveraging traditional brewing techniques alongside modern production processes.

In addition to its primary domestic operations, Tsingtao Brewery maintains an extensive export network spanning Asia, North America, Europe and other international markets.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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