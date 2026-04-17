TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI) COO Sells $357,139.96 in Stock

TSS Inc. (NASDAQ:TSSI - Get Free Report) COO Karl Todd Marrott sold 23,636 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $357,139.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 251,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,946.57. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Karl Todd Marrott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Karl Todd Marrott sold 15,213 shares of TSS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $228,651.39.

On Thursday, April 16th, Karl Todd Marrott sold 800 shares of TSS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $12,000.00.

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TSS Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:TSSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,889,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,289. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 2.04. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $11.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.68. TSS Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TSS (NASDAQ:TSSI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. TSS had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $60.91 million for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TSS in a report on Monday, March 30th. They set a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research raised shares of TSS to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of TSS in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of TSS from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TSS

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSSI. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in TSS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in TSS in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in TSS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in TSS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of TSS by 81.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period.

About TSS

TSS, Inc offers planning, design, engineering, construction management, commissioning and maintenance services. It provides these services primarily for specialized facilities such as data centers, communications rooms, call centers, laboratories, trading floors, network operations centers, medical facilities and similar environments. TSS Inc, formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc, is based in Columbia, United States.

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