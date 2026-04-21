TT Electronics (LON:TTG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Shares of TT Electronics plc (LON:TTG - Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 119.20 and traded as low as GBX 115.20. TT Electronics shares last traded at GBX 117, with a volume of 54,727 shares trading hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised TT Electronics to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 120 to GBX 150 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 145 price target on shares of TT Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 133.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on TT Electronics

TT Electronics Stock Up 3.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 119.09 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 119.20. The firm has a market cap of £214.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.10.

TT Electronics (LON:TTG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 6.90 EPS for the quarter. TT Electronics had a negative return on equity of 31.21% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TT Electronics plc will post 16.7485822 earnings per share for the current year.

TT Electronics Company Profile

TT Electronics is a global provider of engineered electronics for performance critical applications. TT engineers and manufactures electronic solutions enabling a safer, healthier and more sustainable world. TT benefits from enduring megatrends in structurally high-growth markets including healthcare, aerospace, defence, automation and electrification. TT invests in R&D to create designed-in products where reliability is mission critical. Products designed and manufactured include sensors, power management and connectivity solutions.

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