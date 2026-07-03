TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $212.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TTMI shares. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert P. Farrell sold 1,304 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.92, for a total transaction of $272,431.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,550,595.40. This trade represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Weber sold 2,915 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.94, for a total value of $609,060.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 88,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,438,955. This represents a 3.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,043 shares of company stock valued at $17,191,859. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Eastern Bank increased its position in TTM Technologies by 316.2% during the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 820 shares of the technology company's stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,722,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 36.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in TTM Technologies by 385.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in TTM Technologies by 168.7% during the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 532 shares of the technology company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company's stock.

TTM Technologies Trading Down 13.2%

Shares of TTMI opened at $155.98 on Friday. TTM Technologies has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $223.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.31 and a beta of 2.10. The firm's 50-day moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.23.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that TTM Technologies will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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