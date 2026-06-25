TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) CFO Daniel Boehle Sells 6,341 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) CFO Daniel Boehle sold 6,341 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total value of $1,330,278.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 72,922 shares in the company, valued at $15,298,306.38. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

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TTM Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

TTMI stock traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $210.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,606,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,590. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.62. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $223.83. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,667,956 shares of the technology company's stock worth $184,119,000 after buying an additional 81,588 shares in the last quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 408.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda now owns 183,079 shares of the technology company's stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 147,079 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TTM Technologies by 338.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,777 shares of the technology company's stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,046 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $18,564,000 after acquiring an additional 136,845 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen cut TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TTM Technologies said it will be added to the Russell 1000 Index on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Article Title

TTM Technologies said it will be added to the on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Article Title

Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock.

The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple executives and insiders, including the EVP, COO, CFO and other senior leaders, sold shares at around $209.80 per share. While insider selling does not always signal trouble, the broad pattern can weigh on investor sentiment because it suggests management may be taking some profits after the recent run-up. Article Title

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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