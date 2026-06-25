TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) COO James Walsh Sells 2,916 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) COO James Walsh sold 2,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $611,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 30,633 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,803.40. This represents a 8.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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TTM Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTMI traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $210.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,590. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $39.20 and a one year high of $223.83.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $212.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

Key TTM Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TTM Technologies said it will be added to the Russell 1000 Index on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Article Title

TTM Technologies said it will be added to the on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Article Title

Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock.

The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple executives and insiders, including the EVP, COO, CFO and other senior leaders, sold shares at around $209.80 per share. While insider selling does not always signal trouble, the broad pattern can weigh on investor sentiment because it suggests management may be taking some profits after the recent run-up. Article Title

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TTM Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTMI. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in TTM Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $176,376,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in TTM Technologies by 127.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,813,903 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $277,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,494 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 112.1% during the fourth quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 4,276,320 shares of the technology company's stock worth $295,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,035 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,351,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 575.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,831,425 shares of the technology company's stock worth $105,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,394 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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