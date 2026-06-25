TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Douglas Soder Sells 8,902 Shares

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) EVP Douglas Soder sold 8,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total transaction of $1,867,550.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 208,245 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $43,687,718.55. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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TTM Technologies Stock Up 0.4%

TTM Technologies stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $210.57. 1,606,178 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,590. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $223.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business's 50-day moving average price is $169.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.09.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TTM Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TTM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 66.4% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about TTM Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TTM Technologies said it will be added to the Russell 1000 Index on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Article Title

TTM Technologies said it will be added to the on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Article Title

Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock.

The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple executives and insiders, including the EVP, COO, CFO and other senior leaders, sold shares at around $209.80 per share. While insider selling does not always signal trouble, the broad pattern can weigh on investor sentiment because it suggests management may be taking some profits after the recent run-up. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TTMI

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

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