TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Sells $1,881,066.80 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) EVP Catherine Gridley sold 8,966 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,881,066.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,654.20. This represents a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

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TTM Technologies Trading Up 0.4%

TTMI traded up $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $210.57. 1,606,178 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,590. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.20 and a twelve month high of $223.83. The company's 50 day moving average is $169.33 and its 200-day moving average is $118.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.09.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. TTM Technologies's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

More TTM Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TTM Technologies said it will be added to the Russell 1000 Index on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Article Title

TTM Technologies said it will be added to the on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Article Title

Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock.

The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple executives and insiders, including the EVP, COO, CFO and other senior leaders, sold shares at around $209.80 per share. While insider selling does not always signal trouble, the broad pattern can weigh on investor sentiment because it suggests management may be taking some profits after the recent run-up. Article Title

Institutional Trading of TTM Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 66.4% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 36.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TTMI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley Financial increased their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of TTM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $212.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TTMI

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

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