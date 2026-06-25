Top 5 Stocks to Buy Now
→ CODE RED: AI Meltdown Imminent? (From Paradigm Press) (Ad)tc pixel

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Shawn Powers Sells 9,856 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
TTM Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TTM Technologies EVP Shawn Powers sold 9,856 shares on June 23 at an average price of $209.80, bringing in about $2.07 million and cutting his ownership by 7.63%.
  • The stock has been strong recently, trading near $210 and close to its 52-week high of $223.83, after rallying sharply from its 52-week low of $39.20.
  • Fundamentals and analyst sentiment remain positive: TTM beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates, raised Q2 guidance, and analysts currently rate the stock a consensus “Buy” with an average price target of $212.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) EVP Shawn Powers sold 9,856 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $2,067,788.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 119,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,022,426.40. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,606,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $223.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.09.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TTM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $212.00.

Get Our Latest Report on TTM Technologies

Key TTM Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: TTM Technologies said it will be added to the Russell 1000 Index on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock.
  • Negative Sentiment: Multiple executives and insiders, including the EVP, COO, CFO and other senior leaders, sold shares at around $209.80 per share. While insider selling does not always signal trouble, the broad pattern can weigh on investor sentiment because it suggests management may be taking some profits after the recent run-up. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.4% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

About TTM Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in TTM Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider TTM Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and TTM Technologies wasn't on the list.

While TTM Technologies currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
3 Inflation-Fighting Stocks Built for Higher Oil Prices
By Thomas Hughes | June 21, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
Oracle’s Sell-Off Looks More Like a Mispricing Than a Warning
By Thomas Hughes | June 23, 2026
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
Buy CrowdStrike Before the Stock Split? Here's the Case
By Chris Markoch | June 22, 2026
Why Palantir’s Google Cloud Deal Could Change the Debate
Why Palantir’s Google Cloud Deal Could Change the Debate
By Chris Markoch | June 19, 2026
tc pixel
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
3 Oil Refiners Built to Cash In on Higher Crack Spreads
By Thomas Hughes | June 22, 2026
SpaceX Was Just the Beginning—2 More Massive IPOs Are on Deck
SpaceX Was Just the Beginning—2 More Massive IPOs Are on Deck
By Bridget Bennett | June 21, 2026

Recent Videos

Wall Street Just Gave a Dire Warning. (Most Aren‘t Ready)
Wall Street Just Gave a Dire Warning. (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
3 Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought. 2 You‘ll Regret Owning.
3 Stocks You'll Wish You Bought. 2 You'll Regret Owning.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
9 Nuclear Stocks You‘ll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
9 Nuclear Stocks You'll Wish You Bought on This Dip (Buy Before It Takes Off Again)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines