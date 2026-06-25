TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) EVP Shawn Powers Sells 9,856 Shares of Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) EVP Shawn Powers sold 9,856 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $2,067,788.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 119,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,022,426.40. This represents a 7.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

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TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTMI traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.57. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,606,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $223.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 113.82 and a beta of 2.09.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $845.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TTMI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised TTM Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $212.00.

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Key TTM Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TTM Technologies said it will be added to the Russell 1000 Index on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Article Title

TTM Technologies said it will be added to the on June 26, replacing its current Russell 2000 membership. Index inclusion can boost demand from index funds and raise the stock’s visibility with institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Article Title

Recent coverage continues to frame TTMI as a growth stock, and the shares have also been hitting new highs, reinforcing bullish momentum after the company’s strong earnings report earlier this year. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock.

The company’s latest quarterly results were strong, with earnings and revenue both beating expectations and revenue rising 30.4% year over year, which remains a supportive backdrop for the stock. Negative Sentiment: Multiple executives and insiders, including the EVP, COO, CFO and other senior leaders, sold shares at around $209.80 per share. While insider selling does not always signal trouble, the broad pattern can weigh on investor sentiment because it suggests management may be taking some profits after the recent run-up. Article Title

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.4% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.79% of the company's stock.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

Further Reading

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