TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Down 6.7% After Insider Selling

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report)'s stock price was down 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $193.77 and last traded at $196.5270. 419,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 2,421,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.57.

Specifically, EVP Douglas L. Soder sold 8,902 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.79, for a total transaction of $1,867,550.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 208,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,687,718.55. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shawn A. Powers sold 9,856 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $2,067,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 119,268 shares in the company, valued at $25,022,426.40. The trade was a 7.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other TTM Technologies news, EVP Catherine A. Gridley sold 8,966 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total transaction of $1,881,066.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,654.20. The trade was a 11.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered TTM Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $182.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TTM Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TTM Technologies has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting TTM Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: TTM Technologies said it will be added to the Russell 1000 Index on June 26 after migrating out of the Russell 2000. Index inclusion can lift demand from passive funds and increase visibility with large-cap investors. Article Title

TTM Technologies said it will be added to the on June 26 after migrating out of the Russell 2000. Index inclusion can lift demand from passive funds and increase visibility with large-cap investors. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst and growth-stock coverage has remained constructive, reinforcing momentum after TTM’s strong prior-quarter results and upbeat guidance. Article Title

Recent analyst and growth-stock coverage has remained constructive, reinforcing momentum after TTM’s strong prior-quarter results and upbeat guidance. Neutral Sentiment: TTM recently beat earnings and revenue estimates, with revenue up 30.4% year over year, which provides a supportive fundamental backdrop but is not new enough to be the main trading catalyst today.

TTM recently beat earnings and revenue estimates, with revenue up 30.4% year over year, which provides a supportive fundamental backdrop but is not new enough to be the main trading catalyst today. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders, including the COO, CFO, and several EVPs, sold shares around $209.80 on June 23. While insider sales do not always imply trouble, the broad cluster of transactions can pressure sentiment and raise questions after the stock’s strong run. Article Title

TTM Technologies Stock Down 6.8%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 106.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.88.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company had revenue of $845.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $789.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business's revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. TTM Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.820-0.880 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTMI. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 426 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and related electronic components. The company's product portfolio spans rigid, flexible and rigid-flex circuit boards, as well as advanced substrates, backplanes, hybrid circuits and integrated antenna modules. In addition to PCB fabrication, TTM offers comprehensive system‐level services, including design support, surface mount technology (SMT) assembly, cable and wire harness assembly, and complete box-build solutions to address end-to-end customer requirements.

Serving a broad array of end markets, TTM Technologies supports customers in the communications, computing, automotive, aerospace and defense, industrial, and medical sectors.

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