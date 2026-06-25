Tucker Marshall Sells 3,630 Shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Stock

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) CFO Tucker Marshall sold 3,630 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total value of $403,111.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,699 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,523.95. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

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J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.6%

SJM stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,276,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,839. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.38, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.27. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $88.25 and a 52 week high of $119.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $102.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.57.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a positive return on equity of 17.18%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.750-10.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. J. M. Smucker's dividend payout ratio is presently -338.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJM. Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on J. M. Smucker

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 991 shares of the company's stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,303 shares of the company's stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company's stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,378 shares of the company's stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a diversified food and beverage manufacturer and marketer known for a portfolio of well-established consumer brands. The company's main business activities include the production and distribution of fruit spreads, peanut butter, coffee and coffee filters, as well as pet food and pet snacks. Smucker's core product lines serve both retail and foodservice customers through grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores, convenience outlets and e-commerce channels.

Among its leading brands are Smucker's® fruit spreads, Jif® peanut butter, Folgers® and Dunkin'® coffees, and Café Bustelo® coffee.

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