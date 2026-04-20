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Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Stock Price Down 5.5% - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
Tudor Gold logo with Basic Materials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares fell 5.5% intraday to as low as C$1.02 (last C$1.03) on 156,085 shares traded, about 86% below average volume and down from a C$1.09 close.
  • The company has a market cap of C$412.3M, a negative P/E (−101), low leverage (debt/equity 0.09) and strong short‑term liquidity (current ratio 6.58); the 50‑day SMA is C$1.12 and the 200‑day SMA is C$1.01.
  • Tudor Gold is a junior exploration firm targeting gold, copper and silver, with its flagship Treaty Creek project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Tudor Gold.

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. (CVE:TUD - Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.03. 156,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,132,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

Tudor Gold Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$412.29 million, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.01.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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