Tudor Gold (CVE:TUD) Stock Price Down 5.5% - Time to Sell?

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Tudor Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Tudor Gold Corp. ( CVE:TUD Get Free Report ) dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.03. 156,085 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,132,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.09.

The company has a market capitalization of C$412.29 million, a P/E ratio of -101.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is C$1.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.01.

Tudor Gold Company Profile

Tudor Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Treaty Creek property covering an area of 17,913 hectares located in the Golden Triangle area to the north of Stewart, British Columbia. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

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