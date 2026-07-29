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Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC) Sees Strong Trading Volume - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Trading volume nearly doubled: About 2.89 million TKC shares changed hands, up 95% from the prior session, while the stock fell 1.4% to $5.435.
  • Analyst sentiment remains neutral: Weiss Ratings reiterated a “Hold (C)” rating, matching the company’s average “Hold” rating from the one analyst covering the stock.
  • Financial profile: Turkcell reported quarterly EPS of $0.12 on $1.54 billion in revenue, with a 7.27% net margin and 6.79% return on equity; analysts expect $0.93 in EPS for the full year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC - Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,891,636 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 95% from the previous session's volume of 1,485,580 shares.The stock last traded at $5.4350 and had previously closed at $5.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKC

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS Trading Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.96.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS (NYSE:TKC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 5,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WealthCollab LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Arax Advisory Partners raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 381.2% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 7,493 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS by 102.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS

(Get Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri AS, traded on the NYSE under the symbol TKC, is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology company headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Since its founding in 1994 as the country's first GSM operator, Turkcell has expanded its footprint to offer a comprehensive suite of mobile voice, messaging and data services to millions of subscribers. The company has made significant investments in nationwide 4.5G and 5G network infrastructure to deliver high-speed connectivity across both urban centers and rural regions.

In addition to its core mobile offerings, Turkcell provides fixed broadband and fiber-optic services tailored to consumer and enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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