Tutor Perini (TPC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Tutor Perini to announce earnings of $0.6670 per share and revenue of $1.5650 billion for the quarter. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Tutor Perini to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Tutor Perini Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE TPC opened at $82.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82 and a beta of 2.05. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $43.52 and a one year high of $100.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.68.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Tutor Perini's dividend payout ratio is 16.33%.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In related news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $1,318,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 149,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,259,537.60. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tutor Perini

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 74.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 446.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Tutor Perini by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tutor Perini in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TPC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tutor Perini currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

Further Reading

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