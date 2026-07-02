Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Khozema Shipchandler Sells 13,881 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 13,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.26, for a total value of $2,793,690.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,661 shares in the company, valued at $44,611,492.86. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 44,158 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.88, for a total value of $10,415,989.04.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 32,158 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $5,971,740.60.

On Monday, April 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 15,715 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $2,096,223.85.

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Twilio Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE:TWLO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $209.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,644,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,137. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.84 and a twelve month high of $238.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $31.77 billion, a PE ratio of 327.06, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.36.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $273,862,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Twilio by 47.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $588,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,551 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $257,494,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $201,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Twilio by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $264,624,000 after purchasing an additional 750,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Twilio from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $207.41.

View Our Latest Report on TWLO

About Twilio

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

Further Reading

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