Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Aidan Viggiano Sells 1,828 Shares

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,828 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $365,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 127,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,469,000. This represents a 1.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,376 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.44, for a total value of $271,677.44.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Aidan Viggiano sold 9,389 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.51, for a total value of $1,197,191.39.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Aidan Viggiano sold 8,231 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $1,010,684.49.

On Monday, March 2nd, Aidan Viggiano sold 806 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $100,750.00.

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Twilio Stock Down 3.3%

TWLO traded down $6.19 on Thursday, hitting $183.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,787,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,154. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $146.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.78. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $203.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.32.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Twilio had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 1.96%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Twilio has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TWLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 target price on Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Twilio from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on Twilio in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on Twilio from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Twilio from $130.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $195.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on Twilio

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,862,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Twilio by 47.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,395 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $588,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,551 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,494,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,009,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $201,105,000 after buying an additional 1,391,013 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,643,859 shares of the technology company's stock worth $264,624,000 after buying an additional 750,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company's stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc NYSE: TWLO is a cloud communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) company that enables developers and enterprises to embed communications into web and mobile applications. Its core offering is a suite of programmable APIs that handle messaging (SMS, MMS, and chat), voice calling, video, and user authentication. Twilio's platform is designed to help businesses build customer engagement and communication workflows without managing telecommunications infrastructure directly.

The company's product portfolio includes programmable voice and messaging APIs, Twilio Video for real‑time video applications, and Twilio Authy for multi‑factor authentication.

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